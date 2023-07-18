Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.