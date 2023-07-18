Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 65,000 Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCS shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90. Oculis Holding AG has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

