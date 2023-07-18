Compound Dai (CDAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $561.21 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $561.21 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

