Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 229,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 124,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 15.66 and a quick ratio of 19.54. The stock has a market cap of C$54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

