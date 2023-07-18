Conflux (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.82 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $571.39 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,071,603,265 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,071,347,062.2719316 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18949283 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $25,901,114.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

