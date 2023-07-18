Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Construction Partners Stock Up 2.8 %
ROAD stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
