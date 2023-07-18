Contrasting Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cytek Biosciences and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.26%. Given Cytek Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cytek Biosciences is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences -1.22% 0.25% 0.21% Scientific Industries N/A -29.00% -24.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.3% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cytek Biosciences has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Scientific Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $164.04 million 7.44 $2.58 million ($0.01) -899.10 Scientific Industries $11.40 million 2.92 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Scientific Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers, designed to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and high/low programmable magnetic stirrer, four-place high/low programmable magnetic, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems, including cell growth quantifier for biomass monitoring in shake flasks, liquid injection system for automated feeding in shake flasks, and various coaster systems and flow-through cells for pH and DO monitoring and analytical software; and moisture analyzers, automated pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. It markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly to customers, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

