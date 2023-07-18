Contrasting Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) & Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jumbo and Tractor Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumbo 0 0 0 0 N/A Tractor Supply 0 7 12 1 2.70

Tractor Supply has a consensus target price of $249.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Tractor Supply’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than Jumbo.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumbo N/A N/A N/A $0.76 37.51 Tractor Supply $14.20 billion 1.64 $1.09 billion $9.71 21.85

This table compares Jumbo and Tractor Supply’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Jumbo. Tractor Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jumbo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jumbo and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumbo N/A N/A N/A Tractor Supply 7.49% 55.53% 13.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats Jumbo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumbo

Jumbo S.A. engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties. Jumbo S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer's Pride, American Farmworks, Red Shed, Bit & Bridle, Redstone, Blue Mountain, Retriever, C.E. Schmidt, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Dumor, Strive, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brands. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm and Home, and Petsense names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

