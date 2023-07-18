Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NYSE:CNM opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 18,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $489,690.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,724.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 31,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $810,861.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,724.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 18,827 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $489,690.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,724.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,497,420 shares of company stock valued at $493,420,553. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

