Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

