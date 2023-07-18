Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$299.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.67. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

