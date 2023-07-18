Craig Hallum Increases Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target to $60.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,702 shares of company stock worth $2,347,333. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

