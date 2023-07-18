Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,606 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. 86,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 42.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. UBS Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.30.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

