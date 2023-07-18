Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- FMC Drops Below $100, Investors Cultivate Positions
- Viasat Drops 29%: Falling Knife or Moonshot Bargain?
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- Actively Bought Stocks by Insiders Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.