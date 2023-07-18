Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

