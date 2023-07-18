Cwm LLC Buys 6,121 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 2.7 %

WRB opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.