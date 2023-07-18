Cwm LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

Progressive Stock Up 4.4 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.