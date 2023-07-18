Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

DASTY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 90,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,029. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

