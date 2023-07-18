Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 24,689 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $2,718,752.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total transaction of $183,937.50.

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $208,270.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00.

Datadog Stock Up 0.9 %

DDOG stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.