David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,981.61. 307,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,667.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,546.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,984.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,766.60.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

