Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.76. 424,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $227.59.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

