Davis R M Inc. Acquires 3,338 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Hershey worth $35,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,836 shares of company stock valued at $77,005,488. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.06.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,572. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.02. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.