Davis R M Inc. Has $59.95 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

