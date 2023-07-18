Davis R M Inc. Has $70.53 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $70,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %
INTU stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.45. The company had a trading volume of 447,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $493.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.48 and a 200-day moving average of $426.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
