Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,188,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $348.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

