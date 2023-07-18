Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,382,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 13.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 123.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $11.50 on Tuesday, reaching $796.07. The company had a trading volume of 115,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,855. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $811.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $755.61 and its 200 day moving average is $723.17. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.00.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

