Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,282. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

