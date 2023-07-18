DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $685,532.22

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $685,532.22 and approximately $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00239046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00048831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020610 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003352 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,931,450 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.