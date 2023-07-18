Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $475.00 at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $460.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.05. The stock had a trading volume of 626,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,341. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $300.82 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

