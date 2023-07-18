DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $243.37 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 72.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00312597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

