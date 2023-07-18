DEI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 73.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $302.31 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00304882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

