Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.