DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in DHT by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 174,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 1,808,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,795. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of -0.16.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

