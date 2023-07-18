Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 752,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.