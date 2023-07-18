Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.30 and last traded at $130.20. Approximately 254,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 429,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 5.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $657.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter.
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
