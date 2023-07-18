Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.30 and last traded at $130.20. Approximately 254,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 429,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $657.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.