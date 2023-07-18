DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 629,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DRTT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 252,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 235.77%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Stories

