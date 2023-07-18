discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 827 ($10.81) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.84). Approximately 63,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 139,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSCV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.47) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 847.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 811.54. The firm has a market cap of £798.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,768.18 and a beta of 1.00.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,081.75 ($43,255.43). Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

