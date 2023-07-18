DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 308.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

DKSH stock remained flat at $71.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

