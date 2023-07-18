Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$52.05 and last traded at C$51.73. 18,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 43,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.91.

Docebo Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.29.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

