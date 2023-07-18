Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Price Performance

DNGFF remained flat at $1.22 on Tuesday. Dongfang Electric has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Get Dongfang Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Dongfang Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Dongfang Electric Company Profile

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.