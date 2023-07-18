Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 17,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 43,700 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,124,838.00.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 339,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

