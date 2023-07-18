DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 0.87. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,974 shares of company stock worth $4,683,919. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

