Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of DWMNF stock remained flat at $31.48 on Tuesday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

