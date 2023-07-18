Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

