dYdX Price Hits $2.01 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $314.21 million and approximately $55.62 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

