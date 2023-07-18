E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,247. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. E.On had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $35.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4022 dividend. This is a boost from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.