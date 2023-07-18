EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

EG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGGF remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Tuesday. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.