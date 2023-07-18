Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,675. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.