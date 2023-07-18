Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Sells $11,988.81 in Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $11,988.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,722.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Electromed Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,319. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Separately, StockNews.com raised Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electromed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Stories

