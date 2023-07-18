Elixirr International plc (ELIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Elixirr International Price Performance
Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.83) on Tuesday. Elixirr International has a 52-week low of GBX 412 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 765 ($10.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,160.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.
Elixirr International Company Profile
