Elixirr International plc (ELIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.83) on Tuesday. Elixirr International has a 52-week low of GBX 412 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 765 ($10.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,160.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

