Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

